Listen: Inquiry Launched Following Discovery Of Body In The Search For A Missing Girl.

A full investigation is underway at a derelict site in Lucan a after a body was found during a search for a missing teenager, last seen in St. Catherine's Park

Gardai are treating the discovery as suspicious - but are awaiting the results of a post mortem examination to determine the course of the investigation.

Gail Conway reports from Lucan:

Garda forensic team at the scene outside a deserted building in Lucan, where the body of a girl was discovered this afternoon. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie