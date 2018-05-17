Listen Live Logo

Listen: Inquiry Launched Following Discovery Of Body In The Search For A Missing Girl.

: 05/17/2018 - 17:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Anastasia Kriegel scene of crime investigator at site of body discovery Lucan 17 05 18 RollingNews.jpg

A full investigation is underway at a derelict site in Lucan a after a body was found during a search for a missing teenager, last seen in St. Catherine's Park

Gardai are treating the discovery as suspicious - but are awaiting the results of a post mortem examination to determine the course of the investigation.

Gail Conway reports from Lucan:

18Gail.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Garda forensic team at the scene outside a deserted building in Lucan, where the body of a girl was discovered this afternoon. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

