Listen: Two More Cases Connected To CervicalCheck Are To Come Before The Courts.

: 05/17/2018 - 18:22
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Two more cases have come before the courts involving women who claim they were affected by alleged delays relating to CervicalCheck smears.

They’re both due to be heard in July in what are the first cases to be listed since Vicky Phelan settled her legal action.

Tom Swift reports:

NEWSTALK1758330.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

