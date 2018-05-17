Listen: Gardai Believe Remains Found In Lucan May Be Those Of Missing 14 Year Old Girl,

There's an appeal for witnesses following the discovery of a young woman's body in a disused house on the Clonee Road in the Lucan this afternoon.

Gardai believe the remains are those of missing 14 year old Antasasia Kriegal, who's known as Ana.

She had been missing since Monday and was last seen in St. Catherine's Park, not far from the scene being investigated.

Superintendent John Gordon from Lucan Garda Station said they're treating the discovery as suspicious - and made an appeal this evening:

This local woman is shocked by the news:

Gardai at the scene outside a deserted building in Lucan, where the body of a girl was discovered this afternoon. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie