Listen: 7 Groups To Stage Protest On Inequities In The State Pensions Today.

: 01/18/2018 - 11:25
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A protest on inequities in payment of the State pension is taking place today.

As a result of changes in calculation of PRSI contributions made over a person's working lifetime in 2012, 40,000 people are now not entitled to the full State pension

They are are losing between €35 and €85 a week. Of those affected in Kildare, 1,166 are women and 555 are men.

Age Action, the National Women’s Council of Ireland, the Irish Countrywomen’s Association, Fórsa, SIPTU, Active Retirement Ireland, Pensioners for Equality are taking part in the rally at Leinster House at 12.30pm.

Kildare woman, Joan McLoughlin, is of Pensioners for Equality.

She estimates she has not been paid around €21,000 of her pension

Speaking to Kildare Today, she says many of her group's members want their payments back-dated.

