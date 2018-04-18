Teen Girl Now Missing From Newbridge Home For One Week

Gardai are appealing for information on a 17 year old girl missing from Newbridge for one week now.

Olta Dodaj, who is missing from her home since last Wednesday, 11th April, at 2.45pm, is described as 5’3 in height, of slight build, with long brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a pink jacket, black jeans and grey Converse runners.

Gardai have issued an appeal specifically to the Albanian community to assist them with their enquiries.

Anyone who has seen Olta or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045-440180, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.