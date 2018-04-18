Listen Live Logo

Listen: Taoiseach Defends Communications Minister, In The Wake Of INM Revelations.

: 04/18/2018 - 12:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Denis Naughten.jpg

Minister Denis Naughten is under mounting pressure, following revelations he gave information to representatives of businessman Denis O'Brien about a takeover bid by INM.

Mr O'Brien is the largest shareholder in Independent News and Media, which tried to takeover the Celtic Media Group in 2016.

The Communications Minister informed someone working for INM that he planned to refer the bid to the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland for examination, two months before he made that information public.

The state's corporate watchdog has raised concerns that this being passed to Mr O'Brien is a case of insider information and a breach of stock market rules.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar defended Minister Naughten in the Dáil:

13INM.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Denis Naughten.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!