Listen Back: Wednesday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Shane Beatty.

In Wednesday's edition of Kildare Today, Shane Beatty was joined in Hour One by the Chief Executive of Threshold, John Mark McCafferty on protections for renters, Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless, on Facebook's ad transparency tool. and Fine Gael Naas Cllr., Darren Scully, on roads issues.

Hour One is available here

In Hour Two, Shane was joined by the Director of Compliance at the HPRA, on the increase in the number of people buying illegal prescription medicines.

He also spoke to Maynooth MD Sinn Fein Cllr., Réada Cronin, on a public meeting to set up a Community First Responders Group in the town tonight, and MEP for Ireland East, Fine Gael's Mairead McGuinness, on changes required for European elections