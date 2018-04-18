Listen Live Logo

Listen Back: Wednesday's Edition Of Kildare Today With Shane Beatty.

: 04/18/2018 - 16:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Microphone Kildare Today Podcast image.jpeg

In Wednesday's edition of Kildare Today, Shane Beatty  was joined in Hour One by the Chief Executive of Threshold, John Mark McCafferty on protections for renters, Kildare North Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless, on Facebook's ad transparency tool. and Fine Gael Naas Cllr., Darren Scully, on roads issues.

Hour One is available here

In Hour Two, Shane was joined by the Director of Compliance at the HPRA, on the increase in the number of people buying illegal prescription medicines.

He also spoke to Maynooth MD Sinn Fein Cllr., Réada Cronin, on a public meeting to set up a Community First Responders Group in the town tonight, and MEP for Ireland East, Fine Gael's Mairead McGuinness, on changes required for European elections

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!