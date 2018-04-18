Listen: Kildare South TDs Raise School Provision In The Dáil With Ed. Minister.

Two Kildare South TDs have jointly raised school provision in the area with the Education Minister in the Dáil today.

The constituency was omitted from a programme which will see the construction of 42 new schools and the refurbishment of 575 others over the next four years.

Kildare South Fianna Fáil TD, Fiona O'Loughlin, raised the case of St. Paul's Secondary School, Monasterevin.

It was declared structurally unsound in 2004.

Kildare South Fine Gael TD, Martin Heydon, notes that this is one of a range of school projects in the area which must be fast-tracked.