Gardaí have launched a murder investigation into the death of a 14 year old girl in Dublin.

Detectives believe remains found in a disused house on the Clonee Road in the Lucan area yesterday are those of missing teenager, Confey College student, Ana Kriegel .

She was last seen at Catherine's Park on Monday, close to the disused house.

Superintendent John Gordon from Lucan Garda Station is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Photo: RollingNews