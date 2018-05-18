KCC Given Permission To Begin Remediation Of Kerdiffstown Landfill

Kildare County Council has been given permission by An Bord Pleanala to begin remediation of the Kerdiffstown Landfill.

The dump was home to 3 million tonnes of illegally deposited rubbish.

KCC applied to the national planning authority for leave for a project expected to take between 5 and 7 years to complete.

That process will include: demolition of on-site structures, installation of new foul and leachate pipelines and construction of new landfill infrastructure.

These works are in preparation for the site's next phase: life as an amenity park and multi use sports facility.

ABP has approved this application, and a separate application for land Compulsory Purchase Orders connected to the project.

The national planning authority has attached six conditions.

Its order is available here

File image: Kerdiffstown Landfill