KCC Given Permission To Begin Remediation Of Kerdiffstown Landfill

: 05/18/2018 - 07:42
Author: Laura Donnelly
Kildare County Council has been given permission by An Bord Pleanala to begin remediation of the Kerdiffstown Landfill.

The dump was home to 3 million tonnes of illegally deposited rubbish.

KCC applied to the national planning authority for leave for a project expected to take between 5 and 7 years to complete.

That process will include: demolition of on-site structures, installation of new foul and leachate pipelines and construction of new landfill infrastructure.

These works are in preparation for the site's next phase: life as an amenity park and multi use sports facility.

ABP has approved this application, and a separate application for land Compulsory Purchase Orders connected to the project.

The national planning authority has attached six conditions.

ABP has attached six conditions.

 

 

