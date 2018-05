Kildare gardai have "detained and removed" what's described as a "school bus" for a "faulty breaking system"

That took place as part of a joint operation mounted by the Division's Road Policing Unit, assisted by the Road Safety Authority.

A total of 23 various offenses were detected, four of which were described as "major".

Gardai say, with respect to the school bus, that a fine and penalty point and that "court to follow"

