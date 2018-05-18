Listen: Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy, Says Ana Kriegel's Family Knew On Monday Evening That Something Was Wrong.

Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy says Ana Kriegel's family knew on Monday evening that something was wrong.

The body of the 14 year old school Confey College student was found in a derelict farmhouse on the Clonee Road in Lucan yesterday afternoon.

Ana was last seen at around 5.30 in St. Catherine's Park on Monday evening.

She was reported missing by her family to Gardai at Leixlip around two hours later.

Gardai will be concentrating on who Ana was with and how she made her way from the park to the unused buildings about one kilometre away

Catherine Murphy has known Ana since she was "a tot", and both families holiday today.

Catherine spoke to Shane Beatty on Kildare Today within the last few moments