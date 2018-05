Gardai are intensifying their search to try and determine Ana Kriegal's final movements as they continue with their murder investigation.

The body of the 14 year old Leixlip school girl, who had been missing since Monday, was found in a derelict farmhouse on the Clonee Road in Lucan yesterday afternoon.

Gail Conway reports:

File image: Scenes of Crime Investigator at the derelict building in Lucan in which Ana Kriegal's body was found, 16/05/18: RollingNews