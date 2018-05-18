Listen: Searches Of The Area In Which Kildare Teenager's Body Was Found Continue.

Gardai in Lucan are continiung to search the area where the body of a missing Kildare teenager was found yesterday afternoon.

14 year old Ana Kriegel, from Leixlip, suffered a violent death and detectives are keen to find out who was with Ana when she was last seen alive.

Gail Conway reports from Lucan:

Ana's school, Confey College, Leixlip, says "We learned yesterday afternoon (17th May 2018) of the death of Anastasia Kriegel. May she Rest in Peace. This is a terrible tragedy for the Kriegel family, our school and our community. We are deeply saddened by Anastasia's death. Our sympathy, thoughts and prayers are with the Kriegel family and friends."

The school has also communicated with its pupil's parents and guardians about Ana's murder: