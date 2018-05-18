Listen Live Logo

Friday Night Rhythm

7pm - 10pm
with
r

Listen: All Garda Resources Deployed In The Hunt For Kildare Teenagers Killer.

: 05/18/2018 - 16:51
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Gardai No Faces Generic Image via The Irish Mirror.jpg

Gardai have deployed all relevant resources to Lucan in the hunt for the person who murdered Kildare teeanger,  Ana Kriegal.

The 14 year old Confey College student's body was found in a derelict farmhouse on the Clonee Road yesterday afternoon after she went missing on Monday evening.

They're trying to uncover Ana's last movements and find out who she was with before she died violently.

Locals are feeling the heavy Garda presence across the usually quiet communities in Leixlip and Lucan following the serious crime.

Kildare North TD Catherine Murphy knows the family - and says Gardai are doing everything they can:

Fri16Cath.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

 

File image

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!