Listen: All Garda Resources Deployed In The Hunt For Kildare Teenagers Killer.

Gardai have deployed all relevant resources to Lucan in the hunt for the person who murdered Kildare teeanger, Ana Kriegal.

The 14 year old Confey College student's body was found in a derelict farmhouse on the Clonee Road yesterday afternoon after she went missing on Monday evening.

They're trying to uncover Ana's last movements and find out who she was with before she died violently.

Locals are feeling the heavy Garda presence across the usually quiet communities in Leixlip and Lucan following the serious crime.

Kildare North TD Catherine Murphy knows the family - and says Gardai are doing everything they can:

File image