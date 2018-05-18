Listen: Gardai Are Trying To Establish Ana's Last Known Movements.

Gardai are trying to uncover the last known movements of Kildare teenager, Ana Kriegel, in an effort to find out who she was with before she died.

Her body was found in a derelict farmhouse on the Clonee Road in Lucan yesterday afternoon - after she went missing on Monday evening.

Detectives believe the 14 year old Confey College student suffered a violent death.

Gardai have deployed all available resources to the inquiry, and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Investigations Editor with the Sunday World, Nicola Tallant, outlines the focus of the garda investigation.

Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy, is a close friend of the Kriegel family. She is appealing to anyone with information to come forward.

Ian O’Grady is a Senior Counselling Psychologist and member of Psychological Society of Ireland.

He has this advice for any parents of children who have been affected:

