Yellow Weather Warning Remains In Effect Until Midday

: 01/19/2018 - 08:14
Author: Laura Donnelly
Sub-zero temperatures have brought more snow and ice to parts of the country overnight.

A status yellow warning remains in place in Co Kildare until midday.

Scattered snow showers and ice could lead to slippery paths and roads with motorists advised to take extra care.

 

 

