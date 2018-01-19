Increase In Number Of Families In Emergency Accommodation In Kildare

There's been an 8 per cent drop in the number of families in emergency accommodation nationwide.

Department of Housing figures for December show there were 1,408 homeless families - down 122 on the November figures.

The total number of homeless adults fell by 16 last month, while the number of children dropped by 254.

But Focus Ireland says the reduction follows a major increase during 2017.

Data released by the Department of Housing shows that between Christmas Day and New Year's Eve, 145 people in Kildare were living in emergency accommodation.

That's up from 134 in November. The number of people in homelessness in Kildare is more than Meath and Wicklow, combined.