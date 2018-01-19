Sunday Sportsbeat Interviews: Kildare Hurling Action Plan; Hurling Manager Joe Quaid; Football Manager Cian O'Neill

On this Sunday’s Sportsbeat from 2, with Eoin Beatty and David Hollywood,

Premier League updates from Southampton vs Spurs, with Conlans Centra and Forecourt, Dublin Road, Athy.

Match Updates from the first round of the Bank of Ireland Provincial Towns Rugby Cup

3 major interviews:

2.30pm Clem Ryan speaks with Kildare hurling captain and Development Officer John Doran, Kfm Match commentator Pat Costello and Kildare Hurling PRO Leonie Delaney about the Kildare Hurling Action Plan 2018 being launched next Wednesday night

3.30pm Kildare Hurling manager, former All Star Limerick goalkeeper Joe Quaid assesses Kildare prospects ahead of the hurler’s league opener against Meath in Newbridge next Sunday.

4.30pm we’ll hear from football manager Cian O’Neill ahead of their league opener with Dublin in Croke Park next Saturday night at 7pm.

From 5.30pm, the Round Up.

Kfm Sunday Sportsbeat from 2: the best sports coverage and great music