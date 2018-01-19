Listen Live Logo

Retro Classics

10pm - 12amr

Listen: FF Leader Says Change In Position On Abortion Isn't About Party Popularity.

: 01/19/2018 - 11:32
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Michael Martin Leinster House 17 11 2017 RollingNews.jpg

Micheál Martin says his change of position on abortion isn't about trying to boost Fianna Fáil's popularity.

He says it's not about polling, and that he changed his mind based on more research into the issue.

In a surprise move last night, he backed repealing the 8th amendment and allowing abortion without restriction for up to 12 weeks.

Micheál Martin isn't worried about how it'll play with his own party members, who are largely pro-life:

NEWSTALK1039464.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Junior Minister John Paul Phelan says his own personal experience has shown him the value of the 8th amendment.

NEWSTALK0726630.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Michael Martin 17/11/17 RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!