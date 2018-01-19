Listen: FF Leader Says Change In Position On Abortion Isn't About Party Popularity.

Micheál Martin says his change of position on abortion isn't about trying to boost Fianna Fáil's popularity.

He says it's not about polling, and that he changed his mind based on more research into the issue.

In a surprise move last night, he backed repealing the 8th amendment and allowing abortion without restriction for up to 12 weeks.

Micheál Martin isn't worried about how it'll play with his own party members, who are largely pro-life:

Junior Minister John Paul Phelan says his own personal experience has shown him the value of the 8th amendment.

File image: Michael Martin 17/11/17 RollingNews