Listen: McVerry Trust Welcomes Slight Reduction In The No. Of People In Homelessness.

The Peter McVerry Trust, which operates Kildare's homelessness services, is giving a cautious welcome to the slight drop in the homeless figures.

The Dept. of Housing says there was 8 percent drop in the number of families in emergency accommodation in December.

There were still 8,500 people in such accommodation last month.

There was an overall increase of 17% in the number of families in homelessness in 2017.

In Kidare, however, there was an increase in the number of people living in emergency accommodation from November to December.

There were 134 people in homlessness in the county in November, and 145 in December.

Frances Doherty from the Peter McVerry Trust says the data should be approached with caution