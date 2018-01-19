Cmmr. O'Sullivan Not Aware Of Mistaken Allegation Made Against McCabe At O'Higgins Commission.

Commissioner Noirin O’Sullivan was not aware of a mistaken allegation made at the O’Higgins Commission that Maurice McCabe was trying to blackmail a senior colleague.

The Disclosures Tribunal is again hearing from Chief Superintendent Fergus Healy, who represented the Garda Commissioner at the O’Higgins Inquiry.

He said that Noirin O’Sullivan was never told of this erroneous suggestion McCabe had blackmailed a superior to get his way.

There was a mistake made in a submission to the Inquiry that Sgt McCabe had made a complaint AGAINST this superior, rather than TO the superior.

The former Garda Commissioner is pencilled in to give evidence at the Tribunal today, provided the current witness finishes in time.

Image: Chief Superintendent Fergus Healy arriving at the public hearing today, Friday 19th January, at the Disclosures Tribunal in Dublin Castle, Photo: Leah Farrell/ RollingNews.ie