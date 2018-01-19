Listen Live Logo

Cmmr. O'Sullivan Not Aware Of Mistaken Allegation Made Against McCabe At O'Higgins Commission.

: 01/19/2018 - 11:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Chief Superintendent Fergus Healy Disclosures Tribunal 19 01 18 RollingNews.jpg

Commissioner Noirin O’Sullivan was not aware of a mistaken allegation made at the O’Higgins Commission that Maurice McCabe was trying to blackmail a senior colleague.

The Disclosures Tribunal is again hearing from Chief Superintendent Fergus Healy, who represented the Garda Commissioner at the O’Higgins Inquiry.

He said that Noirin O’Sullivan was never told of this erroneous suggestion McCabe had blackmailed a superior to get his way.

There was a mistake made in a submission to the Inquiry that Sgt McCabe had made a complaint AGAINST this superior, rather than TO the superior.

The former Garda Commissioner is pencilled in to give evidence at the Tribunal today, provided the current witness finishes in time.

 

Image: Chief Superintendent Fergus Healy arriving at the public hearing today, Friday 19th January, at the Disclosures Tribunal in Dublin Castle, Photo: Leah Farrell/ RollingNews.ie

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!