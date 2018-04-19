Listen: Communications Minister Remains Under Pressure Today

The Communications Minister Denis Naughten remains under pressure today over the controversy centring on a proposed merger of INM and the Celtic Media group.

It's alleged he told a representative of INM about a Broadcasting Authority review of the merger deal - two months before he made it public.

That's led to claims of insider information being given to Independent News and Media.

Denis Naughten yesterday told the Dáil he wasn't guilty of any wrongdoing.

Social Democrats co-leader and Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy, thinks Minister Naughten suffered a lapse of judgment, at the very least: