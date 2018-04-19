Listen Live Logo

Country Matters

with
Shane, Ciara & Laura

Listen: Communications Minister Remains Under Pressure Today

: 04/19/2018 - 07:45
Author: Laura Donnelly
Denis Naughten 10 10 17 RollingNews.jpg

The Communications Minister Denis Naughten remains under pressure today over the controversy centring on a proposed merger of INM and the Celtic Media group.

It's alleged he told a representative of INM about a Broadcasting Authority review of the merger deal - two months before he made it public.

That's led to claims of insider information being given to Independent News and Media.

Denis Naughten yesterday told the Dáil he wasn't guilty of any wrongdoing.

Social Democrats co-leader and Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy, thinks Minister Naughten suffered a lapse of judgment, at the very least:

06murphy-inm-clip-ts.mp3, by Laura Donnelly

 

 

