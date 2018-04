Water supply to scores of Kildare homes and business is out this morning.

Essential maintenance works began at Slieverue Reservoir at 8pm last night.

Slieverue, Tipperkevin, Glenmore, Walshstown & Dowdenstown are affected.

A water tanker is in situ at Barrettstown Gate for the duration of the works, which are scheduled to end at 8 O'clock tonight.