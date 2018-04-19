Listen Live Logo

Two People Hospitalised Following Kildare Collision.

: 04/19/2018 - 12:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Two people have been hospitalised following a collision in Kildare.

It happened in Maynooth in the early hours of this morning.

Maynooth and Tallaght ambulance personnel, along with units of the Kildare Fire Service, attended the scene.

Image courtesy Tallaght Ambulance Service

