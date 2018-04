Gardai are renewing their appeal for help in tracing a man missing from Edenderry.

Edgars Leimanis was last seen on the 31st of March at Newberry Close.

He's described as 6 foot 2 in height, with short brown hair and of a strong build.

He was wearing a grey jacket and dark chino type trousers.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardai.