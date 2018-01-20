Listen: House Prices Up 6 Per Cent In North Kildare And 10 Per Cent In South Kildare.

House prices in North Kildare have increased by 6 per cent in the past year, with increases of 5 per cent forecast for the year ahead.

The figures were released this morning from the Irish Independent property price survey.

Nationally, house prices have increased by an average of 9 per cent across the country in the past year.

The biggest increase was in Co Galway where prices jumped 38 per cent.

Prices have increased 10 per cent in South Kildare.

Mark Keenan, Residential Property Editor with the Irish Independent, says the more modest increase in prices in North Kildare can be attributed to a greater supply of homes: