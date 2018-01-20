Listen Live Logo

The Saturday Show

11am - 2pm
with

18,323 People Attending Post-Primary School In Kildare.

: 01/20/2018 - 10:40
Author: Mary Corcoran
School Maths.jpeg

New figures show there were 18,323 12 to 18-year-old attending post-primary schools in the county last year.

Data for the 2016/17 school year shows 1,250 of these students were aged 12 while 1,262 were aged 18.

Nationally, just over 350,000 12 to 18-year-olds were attending secondary school.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!