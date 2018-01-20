Listen Live Logo

One Kildare Project Secures Funding In First Round Of Regional Enterprise Development Fund.

: 01/20/2018 - 15:07
Author: Mary Corcoran
One Kildare project has been successful in securing funding under the competitive Regional Enterprise Development Fund (REDF).

The €60 million competitive fund was launched by Enterprise Ireland in 2017.

Twenty-one successful applicants representing all regions of the country secured up to €30.5m in funding for their projects in the first competitive call including County Kildare Community Network Company CLG.

A total of 75 applications were received by Enterprise Ireland in response to the first call.

One Kildare company was unsuccessful in its application.

 

