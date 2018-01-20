One Kildare Project Secures Funding In First Round Of Regional Enterprise Development Fund.

One Kildare project has been successful in securing funding under the competitive Regional Enterprise Development Fund (REDF).

The €60 million competitive fund was launched by Enterprise Ireland in 2017.

Twenty-one successful applicants representing all regions of the country secured up to €30.5m in funding for their projects in the first competitive call including County Kildare Community Network Company CLG.

A total of 75 applications were received by Enterprise Ireland in response to the first call.

One Kildare company was unsuccessful in its application.