Call To Action On Illegal Dumping In Athy.

Kildare County Council is to be asked to set up a task force to tackle illegal dumping in the Athy Muncipal District.

Ahead of the next meeting of the MD, Labour Councillor Mark Wall has penned a motion asking that a special pilot scheme setting up a task force, which would include all relevant agencies, runs in this area, to help address the problem.

Cllr Wall has also asked the council to confirm the cost of their recent clean ups of illegal dumping in the district.

The meeting takes place on Monday.