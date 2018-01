KCC is to upgrade the public lights in St Ailesbury Park in Newbridge in the first quarter of 2018.

It follows the erection of new public lighting in Market Square in Kildare Town and in Brownstown in the Curragh in 2017.

KCC says a county-wide public lighting programme for 2018 is now being finalised and the members will be updated shortly.

The details were revealed in response to a queries from FF Councillor Sean Power at the Kildare Newbridge MD January meeting.