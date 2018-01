There are calls for KCC to put a policy in place to allow landowners in the Athy MD to open "water cuts" safely.

FF Cllr Martin Miley has penned a motion asking that the local authority work with the local farming community to put the policy in place.

He says in light of water lying on roadsides in the municipal district, that the council also continue opening water cuts.

The motion will be discussed at Monday's meeting.