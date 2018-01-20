Listen: Lack of Supply Contributing To Rising Property Prices In South Kildare.

Property prices in Ireland are rising faster than anywhere in the Eurozone.

An Irish Independent survey reveals prices rose by an average of 9 per cent across the country last year.

House prices in North Kildare have risen 6 per cent, but there has been a steeper increase in South Kildare of 10 per cent.

The average price of a semi-detached home in South Kildare stands at €235k, up from €205k the previous year. It is expected to increase to €250k this year.

Residential Property Editor Mark Keenan, says supply is an issue in the south of the county: