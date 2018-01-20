Listen Live Logo

Listen: Lack of Supply Contributing To Rising Property Prices In South Kildare.

: 01/20/2018 - 15:43
Author: Mary Corcoran
Property prices in Ireland are rising faster than anywhere in the Eurozone.

An Irish Independent survey reveals prices rose by an average of 9 per cent across the country last year.

House prices in North Kildare have risen 6 per cent, but there has been a steeper increase in South Kildare of 10 per cent.

The average price of a semi-detached home in South Kildare stands at €235k, up from €205k the previous year. It is expected to increase to €250k this year.

Residential Property Editor Mark Keenan, says supply is an issue in the south of the county:

