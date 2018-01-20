Amended Documents For New Clane School Remain Under Examination.

Amended documents for the new Scoil Phadraig Boys National School in Clane remain under examination.

The tender documents and Stage 2 (b)Report for the project were originally submitted last September, but were returned to the Design Team due to a number of omissions.

Kildare North Labour Representative Emmet Stagg says the Minister for Education has advised that an amended Stage 2 (b) report was received in October and is currently being reviewed by the Department.

Planning permission was granted for the new school on July 4th 2016.