Road Closure In Effect In Straffan Today

: 04/20/2018 - 07:40
Author: Laura Donnelly
In Kfm traffic and travel news,

The local road at Turnings Lower, in Straffan, remains closed today.

It is shut  to enable road edge strengthening works prior to road resurfacing works.

The closure is in place between 9am and 5 O'clock.

Detours are in place.

 

