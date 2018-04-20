Listen Live Logo

Naas General Hospital Earns €261,000 In Car Parking Charges

: 04/20/2018 - 07:42
Author: Laura Donnelly
Naas General HSE Image.jpg

Naas General Hospital earned over a quarter of a million euro in car parking charges in a two year period.

That's according to statements made by the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group to the Dublin Regional Health Forum.

The Kildare hospital made €137,000 in 2016, and €124,000 last year through parking fees levied on patients, their families, and staff.

The charge is €1.20 per hour, up to 4 hours, and €6 per day

The DMHG adds "The revenue is considered as part of the overall budgetary position of the Hospital"

 

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!