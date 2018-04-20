Naas General Hospital Earns €261,000 In Car Parking Charges

Naas General Hospital earned over a quarter of a million euro in car parking charges in a two year period.

That's according to statements made by the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group to the Dublin Regional Health Forum.

The Kildare hospital made €137,000 in 2016, and €124,000 last year through parking fees levied on patients, their families, and staff.

The charge is €1.20 per hour, up to 4 hours, and €6 per day

The DMHG adds "The revenue is considered as part of the overall budgetary position of the Hospital"