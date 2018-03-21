Inquiry Launched In To The Sudden Death Of A Man In Donegal.

Gardai are investigating the sudden death of a man in his 40s in Co. Donegal

His body was discovered in a house in Oakfield Close in Buncrana on Sunday the 18th of March and although he died of natural causes he did have some unexplained injuries.

Gardai are trying to establish whether there's a link between this and a crash on Saturday the 17th at Slab Road in Burnfoot.

They found a white Renault van when they arrived at the scene, but there was no one around.

The van has been removed and the road is sealed off for a technical examination.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Gardai.