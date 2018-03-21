Irish Rail Announce Kildare Service Disruption Over The Easter Bank Holiday Weekend.

Kildare rail commuters will face significant disruption over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend.

Iarnród Eireann is conducting a serious of works across its network.

Signalling up-grading at Kilkenny means bus transfers will be in operation on the Dublin to Waterford route, which serves Hazelhatch & Celbridge, Sallins & Naas, Newbridge, Kildare and Athy.

Irish Rail is facilitating Kildare County Council in road underbridge works at Sallins.

Iarnród Éireann is constructing a new bridge under the railway just south of Sallins Station on behalf of Kildare County Council.

The bridge is on the route of the Sallins Bypass scheme, currently under construction.

The precast concrete bridge units have been constructed and will be installed over the weekend.

It means some substitutions s will be in effect between Friday, March 30th and midnight on Monday, April 2nd.

Image: Train at Newbridge Train Station: RollingNews