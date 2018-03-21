Listen: Facebook Users Reminded They Have Consented To The Collection Of Their Own Personal Information.

Anyone who uses Facebook, or any of the apps contained therein, is being reminded that they have consented to the collection of their own data.

This may include: date of birth, occupation, geo-location data, work history, relationship status, family relationships and the provision of access to all contacts stored in users' phones.

The warning is in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal; the firm culled data from 50 million Facebook profiles to enable to to target ads at voters.

CA has denied any allegation of wrongdoing

Naas resident, Conor Flynn, is Director of Information Security Assurance Services.

Speaking to Kildare Today, he the devil is in the detail of the terms and conditions.

Mr. Flynn adds that the T&Cs in most of these services accord wide powers.