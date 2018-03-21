Listen Live Logo

Listen: Kildare Learner Drivers Face 22 Week Wait For Their Test.

: 03/21/2018 - 15:26
Author: Ciara Plunkett
45,000 people are waiting to take their driving tests nationwide, and those waiting for their tests at Naas could be waiting 5 and a half months.

The Road Safety Authority says the average waiting time at the Kildare centre is just shy of 15 weeks.

That includes van, truck and motorbike drivers.

For car licences, though, the longest wait is 22 weeks.

The RSA says learner drivers should be able to take their tests within 10 weeks.

Director of Consumer Affairs at AA Ireland Conor Faughnan says the length of time people wait to take their tests varies from place to place;

