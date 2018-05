No arrests have yet been made in the Ana Kriegal investigation.

Gardai carried out door to door inquiries in west Dublin over the weekend.

14 year-old Ana, from Leixlip and a 1st year student at Confey College, was reported missing last Monday. Her body was discovered in a derelict farmhouse on the Clonee Road in Lucan on Thursday afternoon.

Detectives are trying to piece together her last movements.