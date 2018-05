The Kildare Garda Division begins the first of three separate May road safety operations today.

Continuing until tomorrow, it will target mobile phone use.

This, after speeding, is one of the most frequently committed offences on Kildare's roads.

The second will crackdown on speeding.

And, on May 29th and 30th, Gardai will be targeting the non-wearing of seatbelts.

Extra checkpoints will be mounted all over the county