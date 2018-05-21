Listen: Gardai Concentrate Their Search For Jastine Valdez In South County Dublin.

Gardaí are searching an area in South County Dublin this morning for Jastine Valdez.

Officers are focusing on Rathmichael - the army and civil defence forces are assisting.

Earlier a renewed appeal was issued for information on the car linked to the abduction.

24-year-old Jatine Valdez was bundled into a car on Saturday outside Enniskerry in Wicklow.

Detectives want to hear from anyone who saw a black Nissan Qashqai with the reg 171 D 2-0-4-1-9 between 5pm on the Saturday and 8pm on Sunday

Archdeacon Ricky Rountree is the Church of Ireland Archdeacon of Glendalough whose church St Patrick's is next to the scene of the abduction.

He says locals are very disturbed:

Image: Gardai at the scene in Cherrywood Business Park last night, where a man with a knive was shot dead by gardai./RollingNews

Jastine Valdez.