Gardaí investigating the murder of Kildare teenager, Ana Kriegel in Lucan are waiting for the results of DNA tests.

The body of the 14 year-old Confey College student was discovered in a derelict farmhouse on the Clonee Road in Lucan on Thursday afternoon.

Detectives carried out door to door enquiries over the weekend

No arrests have yet been made.

Investigations Editor with the Sunday World Nicola Tallant says Gardaí will be hoping to find a match to DNA taken from the scene: