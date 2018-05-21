Listen Live Logo

Listen: Gardai Appeal To People In St. Catherine's Park On Monday, May 14th To Come Forward.

: 05/21/2018 - 13:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Gardai investigating the murder of  Kildare teenager, Ana Kriegal in Dublin are renewing their appeal for information.

The 14 year old Confey College student's body was discovered in a derelict farmhouse on the Clonee Road in Lucan on Thursday afternoon.

In particular, Gardai are interested to hear from anyone who may have been in St Catherine's Park in Lucan last Monday from 5pm.

Gardai are also hoping the results of DNA tests will help them piece together her last movements.

Door to door inquiries were carried out over the weekend but no arrests have yet been made.

Investigations Editor with the Sunday World, Nicola Tallant, says Gardai are hoping the samples taken from the scene will be probative.

Image courtesy Google Maps.

