Gardai searching for a missing 24 year old woman have found a body in Rathmichael in South Dublin.

Searches were being carried out for Jastine Valdez after she was seen being bundled into a car on Saturday evening near Enniskerry in Co Wicklow.

Earlier her purse and ID were found, and then this afternoon Gardai confirmed a body has been located.

40 year old dad of two Mark Hennessy, the suspect in her abduction, was shot dead by gardai last night.