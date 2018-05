A vigil for murdered Kildare teenager, Ana Kriegel, is taking place this evening.

The 14 year old Confey College student's body was discovered in a derelict farmhouse on the Clonee Road in Lucan on Thursday afternoon.

Gardai have today renewed their appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

'Together for Ana – A Three Minute Silence' will take place in Lucan Demesne Park this evening at 8:15pm.