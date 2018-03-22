Listen Live Logo

Naas General Employing Range Of Measures In Response To High Level Of Admissions

: 03/22/2018 - 07:40
Author: Laura Donnelly
Naas General Hospital says it employing a range of measures in response to the "many patients presenting with acute and complex conditions requiring admission ".

Management there activated the HSE's Escalation Policy, and also, opened additional beds and increased wards rounds

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation reported 35 people there on Tuesday, and 32, yesterday.

Naas General is "requesting that patients consider all healthcare options, including local pharmacy and using GP for medical assessment in the first instance, where possible."

 

 

