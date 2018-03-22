Plans To Develop Monasterevin's Former Charter School Published

Plans to develop Monasterevin's former Charter School, The Hulk, have been published.

Michael Dunne is seeking planning permission for a 99 unit residential development on the site.

He wants to turn the school and adjoining building in to a craft retail, exhibition and education spaces.

Mr. Dunne is also seeking leave to build a creche, and car park on the lands at The Island, Skirteen.

Kildare planners are scheduled to issue their decision on May 10th.

The development description is as follows:

"construction of a mixed development consisting of: (1) The Hulk (Charter School) and adjacent buildings. Renovations and extension to The Hulk (RPS No: B21-29 / NIAH Ref: 11816103) and adjacent buildings (RPS No: B26-03 / NIAH Ref: 11816104) protected structures comprise of: (a) Craft retail / café space on ground floor, kitchen and toilet facilities to ground floor; (b) Craft exhibition space, community meeting room, office and toilet facilities on first floor; (c) Historic exhibition space, offices and classroom on second floor; (d) Glazed connecting corridor from the Hulk to proposed three storey vertical circulation extension; (e) Renovations of two adjacent dwellings (Block A and Block B) of the Hulk into craft studio spaces; (f) Refurbishment of two existing out buildings along southwest side of walled linen field quadrangle into storage space and associated facilities for proposed allotment area and proposed public market; (g) Required car parking and associated landscaping. (2) Crèche. The construction of a two storey crèche and all associated facilities including car parking, set down area, play area and associated landscaping. (3) 99 No. unit residential development. The construction of residential development comprising of two and three storey 2, 3 and 4 bedroom dwellings consisting of semi-detached, terraced and detached dwellings. This development consists of 11 No. two bed dwellings, 69 No. three bed dwellings and 19 No. four bed dwellings and all associated site works including proposed entrance, proposed landscaping and proposed surface and foul water sewer connections transversing a Special Area of Conservation (SAC) to the north east of site. (4) Removal of a section of existing boundary wall to Portlaoise Road and re-construction of new stone wall set back approximately 4.5m from its original location. (5) A Natura Impact Statement (NIS) will be submitted to the planning authority as part of this planning application

Development Address:

The Island,

Skirteen,

Portlaoise Road,

Monasterevin, Co. Kildare."