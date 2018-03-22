Join Kfm's Listener Advertising Panel!

We would like you to join our Kfm listener Advertising panel?

By answering short and simple surveys you can give us your valued opinion about the advertising you hear on our station.

Also, you will be able to give us feedback on Kfm generally.

The panel is overseen by an independent research company called RAM and if you join the panel, you will be entered in a monthly prize draw to win a €50 One4all voucher every time a survey is completed.

Just click on the link here to get started

Thank you for your support for Kildare's Local Radio Station! Helping Us to Serve You Better!