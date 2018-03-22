Listen Live Logo

The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Join Kfm's Listener Advertising Panel!

: 03/22/2018 - 09:02
Author: Clem Ryan
Radio On Air.jpg

We would  like you to join our Kfm listener Advertising panel?

By answering short and simple surveys you can give us your valued opinion about the advertising you hear on our station.

Also, you will be able to give us feedback on Kfm generally.

The panel is overseen by an independent research company called RAM and if you join the panel, you will be entered in a monthly prize draw to win a €50 One4all voucher every time a survey is completed.  

Just click on the link here to get started

Thank you for your support for Kildare's Local Radio Station!  Helping Us to Serve You Better!

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!